WASHINGTON May 23 U.S. regulators are in the
early stages of an antitrust probe into whether Google Inc
, the top player in web display advertising, breaks
antitrust law in how it handles some ad sales, a source told
Reuters on Thursday.
The source said that it was unlikely that the Federal Trade
Commission had sent out civil investigative demands in relation
to the probe, which would be the sign of a formal and more
serious investigation.
The new line of inquiry focuses on tools acquired when
Google bought display ad company Doubleclick in 2007; other
firms which specialize in helping web publishers sell ads to put
on their websites are complaining to the FTC, the source said.
According to a second source familiar with the situation,
Google has not been notified of any antitrust investigation so
far. Google and the Federal Trade Commission declined comment on
the matter.
The sources did not want to be named in order to protect
their business relationships.
The FTC wrapped up its earlier investigation into Google
just four months ago, concluding that the search giant had not
manipulated its Web search results to hurt rivals.
Google was the number one player in the $15 billion U.S.
display ad market in 2012, with 15.1 percent market share,
compared to Facebook's 14.6 percent share, according to
industry research firm eMarketer. Google is expected to widen
its lead to 20.7 percent of the market in 2014.
Google is currently trying to convince European antitrust
investigators to wrap up a separate antitrust probe, and has
offered to change some search pages to give more space to rivals
in order to satisfy their concerns.
In that case, Google is accused of hiding links to rival
shopping, travel and other websites to protect its ad revenues.
On April 11, it said it would offer consumers links to three
rival sites in some searches and would label its products.