SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 The European Parliament is
preparing to call for a break-up of Google Inc that
would separate its search services from its other businesses,
the Financial Times on Friday cited a draft motion as saying.
European regulators are increasingly concerned about
Google's and other American companies' growing dominance of the
Internet industry, and have sought ways to curb Google's
perceived power. A public call for a break-up would be the most
far-reaching action proposed.
"Unbundling (of) search engines from other commercial
services" should be considered as a solution to Google's
dominance, the FT cited the draft motion as saying.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by James Dalgleish)