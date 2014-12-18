SAN JOSE, Calif. Dec 18 A U.S. judge said on Thursday she would require consumers suing Google to submit additional factual details in order for an antitrust lawsuit over Android to proceed.

Two smartphone consumers sued Google Inc earlier this year, saying Google requires Android handset manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to restrict competing apps like Microsoft Corp's Bing search, partly by making Google's own apps the default.

At a hearing in San Jose, California federal court, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said she would likely dismiss some legal claims brought by the plaintiffs, and require them to file an amended complaint with more details on other claims.