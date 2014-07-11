By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 11
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 An antitrust lawsuit
targeting Google's Android operating system should be dismissed,
Google said in a court filing on Friday, partly because
smartphone manufacturers are free to utilize Android on their
phones without also installing Google apps.
Two smartphone customers filed a proposed class action
lawsuit against Google Inc in May, arguing that the
way Google licenses Android to smartphone companies like Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd is unfair to Google's competitors
for search and other mobile services.
The lawsuit is the latest antitrust issue confronting
Google, which has faced complaints from rivals including
Microsoft Corp that it unfairly ranked its own services
higher than competitors' in search results. A proposed
settlement with European regulators on that issue is pending.
In the U.S. lawsuit, plaintiff lawyers had argued that
Google forces phone manufacturers to set its own search engine
as the default on Android phones. Google knows consumers will
not go through the trouble of changing those default settings,
the lawsuit said, putting competitors at an unfair disadvantage
given Android's global market share.
"Google badly wants default search engine status because it
results in more paid search-related advertisements," the lawsuit
said, "which are the source of most of its billions and billions
of dollars in annual profits."
But in a filing on Friday in San Jose, California, federal
court, Google argued that the U.S. class action should fail
because handset manufacturers are not obligated to accept Google
apps as a precondition for using Android.
Additionally, if a phone manufacturer does opt to install
Google apps, they can still preload competing apps as well.
Consumers, moreover, are free to customize their own phones and
replace Google search as the default.
"Google's conduct is not only fully consistent with but
actually promotes lawful competition," the company wrote.
Google also argued that the lawsuit failed to show how
Google's agreements with handset manufacturers caused consumers
to overpay for their phones.
An attorney for the plaintiffs could not immediately be
reached for comment. A hearing on the motion to dismiss is
currently scheduled for October.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Gary Feitelson and Daniel McKee, on behalf of
themselves and all others similarly situated vs. Google Inc,
14-2007.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)