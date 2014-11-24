Uber's vice president of global vehicle programs leaves company
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.
BRUSSELS Two European Union lawmakers, who are pushing for a resolution proposing that Google be broken up, toned down their rhetoric on Monday by saying that there were other ways to curb the Internet search giant's power.
The two, Andreas Schwab and Ramon Tremosa, said on Monday that they were not waging an ideological battle against the world No. 1 search engine.
"Tremosa and Schwab are not ideological against Google! We are against monopolies," the two lawmakers said in a joint statement.
"Unbundling is one of the ideas but we proposed several ideas of solutions that are on the table including a 'rotation mechanism' (and) legislation on search engines "
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SWIFT, the global bank messaging system, on Monday advised clients to pay close attention to security when selecting firms to help them access the network following the release of data that suggested the U.S. government sought to spy on their clients.