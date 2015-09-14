Sept 14 Google Inc said it named auto
industry veteran John Krafcik as chief executive of its
self-driving car project from late September.
With the hiring of Krafcik, currently the president of
automotive pricing terminal Truecar Inc and a former
CEO of Hyundai Motors America, Google is starting to look at the
project as a potential and relevant business in the near future.
Chris Urmson, who has been head of the self-driving car
program since 2009, will continue overseeing the project as its
technical lead, the company said in an emailed statement.
Google's pet project of driverless cars started in 2009 with
an intention to revolutionize the automobile industry. The
project is still a part of Google X lab, though the company did
not rule out the possibility of it being a part of its parent
Alphabet in the near future.
Google X lab also works on other projects like Loon, which
aims to provide wireless Internet to the most-remote areas in
the world via smart balloons and is currently being tested in
the Southern hemisphere.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)