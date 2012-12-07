By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 Google Inc will no
longer offer its Web-based office productivity software free to
small businesses, the Internet company's latest move to expand
revenue beyond its core advertising services.
Google said on Thursday that businesses with 10 or fewer
people will now need to pay $50 per user per year - the same
rate that larger businesses pay - to use its Google Apps
software which includes email, word processing, spreadsheet and
presentation tools.
The change will let Google offer a more consistent service
to business customers, the company said in a post on its company
blog.
"Businesses quickly outgrow the basic version and want
things like 24/7 customer support and larger inboxes," Google
said.
Individual consumers will still be able to get a free
version of many of the products, such as Gmail, Google said. And
existing business customers who use the free version will
continue to get it for free, though they will not receive the
additional services included in the premium version.
More than 5 million businesses use Google's Apps, Google
said earlier this year, though it did not distinguish between
customers who use the free or paid versions.
The move marks the latest change to Google Apps, which until
2011 was available for free to businesses with 50 or fewer
people.
In June, Google launched the Google Compute Engine, which
provides online computing services to a limited set of
customers.
Google, the world's No.1 Web search engine, generates the
bulk of its revenue from online advertising.
Google does not disclose the revenue that its so-called
enterprise business generates, but the company has signaled its
hopes that it will become an important part of Google's overall
business. In July, Google Senior Vice President and Chief
Business Officer Nikesh Arora described the enterprise business
as a "future growth engine" for Google.