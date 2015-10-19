By Deborah Todd
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 Google Inc
announced on Monday that it will offer its Apps for Work suite
free to businesses currently locked into agreements with other
office software vendors.
Normally, businesses pay $5 per user per month for a basic
version of Apps for Work or $10 per user per month for one with
more advanced features, such as increased storage and an email
archive.
Google will give businesses access to the suite, which
includes Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs and other
programs, at no cost through the remainder of their current
agreements.
Google also plans to pay consultants to help new customers
who take the company up on its offer.
Approximately one million businesses are paying to use Apps
for Work, Google said.
The free trial may grab some attention, but Ross MacMillan,
Microsoft analyst with RBC Capital Markets in New York, doubts
it "will have material impact" on Google's biggest enterprise
competitor, Microsoft Corp.
During the fourth quarter of 2015, Microsoft's cloud-based
Office 365 Commercial, a competitor to Google's App product, saw
its user base grow 74 percent from the previous year, and it was
adopted by 50,000 new small businesses per month during the
fiscal year, according to a Microsoft spokesperson.
Microsoft would not disclose the total number of users of
the product.
The cost for Office 365 Commercial ranges from $5 per user
per month to $12.50 per user per month, depending on the
features.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and David Gregorio)