SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 Google Inc
is tightening supervision of its freewheeling Play
store, forming a special team to screen new apps for malware and
sexually explicit material, and strengthening its age-based
rating system.
The change brings Google Play, a bazaar for digital games,
social media apps and entertainment software, closer to Apple
Inc's tightly controlled App Store. But Google is not
adopting Apple's practice of only approving apps that meet its
stringent quality standards.
The change underscores the growing importance of apps in the
success of the companies' rival mobile gadgets. Google, whose
Android software runs most of the world's smartphones, and the
iPhone and iPad maker each manage online hubs with more than one
million apps ranging from calendars to video games.
Google said in its official blog on Tuesday that its expert
team will screen each app submitted by developers to spot
earlier anything that runs afoul of its rules. Google had only
used automated technology for screening at the time of
submission.
The new process will not create bottlenecks, Google said in
a post, promising that approved apps will become available on
Google Play within "a matter of hours" after submission.
Apple does not disclose its app review period, but the
website appreviewtimes.com puts the average wait time at seven
days for Apple's App Store.
Developers must answer special questionnaires about their
apps to help independent ratings organizations assign age-based
ratings, Google said.
"We know that people in different countries have different
ideas about what content is appropriate for kids, teens and
adults, so today's announcement will help developers better
label their apps for the right audience," Google said in the
blog post.
As of May, apps submitted without the questionnaire will not
be published in Google Play, and existing apps that do not seek
a rating could be blocked in certain markets or for certain
users, Google said. Until now, Google has let developers rate
their own apps using a system created by Google.
