NEW YORK Dec 9 Telecommunications equipment companies Arris Group and Pace Plc submitted the best bids for a Google Inc business that sells television set-top boxes and other equipment to cable companies, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

According to the report, Google received multiple offers on Dec. 7 for the Motorola Home unit, which it acquired as part of its $12.5 billion takeover of Motorola Mobility in May. Bloomberg previously reported that Google hopes to bring in around $2 billion for the unit.

The person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that there was a 50 percent chance that Google could announce a sale of the unit this year. Google could also postpone the sale of the set-top box business, the report said.

Google acquired Motorola Mobility in May to bolster its patent portfolio as its Android mobile operating system competes with rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Google, Arris and Pace could not be immediately reached for comment.