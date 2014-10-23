By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Google Inc
is expanding its artificial intelligence initiative,
hiring more than half a dozen leading academics and experts in
the field and announcing a partnership with Oxford University to
"accelerate" its efforts.
Google will make a "substantial contribution" to establish a
research partnership with Oxford's computer science and
engineering departments, the company said on Thursday regarding
its work to develop the intelligence of machines and software,
often to emulate human-like intelligence.
Google did not provide any financial details about the
partnership, saying only in a post on its blog that it will
include a program of student internships and a series of joint
lectures and workshops "to share knowledge and expertise."
Google, which is based in Mountain View, California, is
building up its artificial intelligence capabilities as it
strives to maintain its dominance in the Internet search market
and to develop new products such as robotics and self-driving
cars. In January Google acquired artificial intelligence company
Deep Mind for $400 million according to media reports.
The new hires will be joining Google's Deep Mind team,
including three artificial intelligence experts whose work has
focused on improving computer visual recognition systems. Among
that team is Oxford Professor Andrew Zisserman, a three-time
winner of the Marr Prize for computer vision.
The four founders of Dark Blue Labs will also be joining
Google where they will be will be leading efforts to help
machines "better understand what users are saying to them."
Google said that three of the professors will hold joint
appointments at Oxford, continuing to work part time at the
university.
