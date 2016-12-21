Dec 21 Honda Motor Co Ltd's R&D unit
said on Wednesday it has entered into formal talks with Alphabet
Inc's Waymo to add self-driving technology to its
vehicles.
Honda will initially provide vehicles modified to
accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology which would join
Waymo's existing fleet being tested across four cities in the
United States.
Alphabet Inc's Google self-driving car project recently
recast itself as Waymo to monetize the company's valuable
research amid fierce competition from a score of rivals all
vying to be the first to launch production-ready self-driving
cars.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)