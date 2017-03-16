SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber
told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a
petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case
within two weeks.
"We intend to file permission to file arbitration within two
weeks" lawyer Arturo Gonzalez told U.S. District Judge William
Alsup.
Gonzalez said an employment agreement signed by engineer
Anthony Levandowski when he worked at Waymo - Alphabet's
self-driving car division - has a "very broad
arbitration provision" that should be used.
Levandowski subsequently left Waymo and went to Uber, which
Waymo has accused of stealing its trade secrets on autonomous
driving technology.
