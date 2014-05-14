By Alexei Oreskovic
| MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. May 13 Google Inc's
self-driving car technology likely will not
be available for several more years. But the Internet company is
already beginning the job of making the public comfortable with
the futuristic vehicles.
A fleet of Google's robot cars ferried more than two dozen
reporters around Mountain View, California, on Tuesday, in
30-minute ride-alongs that showcased their ability to
automatically and safely navigate around city streets packed
with cyclists, pedestrians and traffic signs.
The demonstrations, along with a morning of press briefings
by Google managers developing the technology, marked the
company's most concerted effort to date to provide an up-close
look at the cars conceived five years ago in its secretive
Google X division.
The public needs to understand that a self-driving car is
"not something that you need to fear but something you need to
embrace," said Ron Medford, a former National Highway Traffic
and Safety Administration official who is now director of safety
for Google's self-driving car project.
"We do find that when people experience it, we get
remarkable results and responses," Medford said at the event at
the Computer History Museum, during which Google explained the
technology that makes the cars work.
Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin tout the
driverless car as revolutionary technology that could eventually
sharply reduce fatalities on the road. But it remains to be seen
whether it's ready for widespread use.
Lately, some of Google's ambitious "moonshot" projects have
stirred unease. Google Glass, a postage stamp-sized computer
screen that attaches to eyeglass frames and is capable of
recording video, has raised privacy concerns.
For self-driving cars, consumer acceptance and regulation
may be as much issues as perfecting the technology.
Google will not say whether it will build its own cars or
license the technology to automakers, nor will it provide a firm
date for when the cars will be available. Co-founder Brin has
said the technology could be available by 2017.
RIDE ALONG
It would be hard to mistake the gold Lexus RX 450h cars that
Google has converted into self-driving prototypes for normal
cars, primarily because of the roof-mounted laser sensor that
revolves 10 times a second, gathering a 360-degree view of the
car's surroundings.
Other drivers who spot the self-driving car often swerve in
front of it and tap on their brakes, hoping to gauge the Google
car's reaction, according to the two Google staffers in the
car's front seats. Another favorite involves car drivers waving
their hands in the air, in an attempt to get the Google
driver-seat staff member to take his or her own hands off the
wheel and prove the car is really steering itself.
"We just laugh at them," said one of the Google staff
members in the car.
From the car's backseat, the ride feels little different
from sitting in a taxi. The car's speed, the distance it
maintains from the vehicle in front and its handling, for the
most part, feel completely ordinary.
Changing lanes occasionally feels sharper than typical, and
the car slowed down at a green light at one point until its
sensors were able to "read" a traffic light that was apparently
mounted at an odd angle.
The Google staff member in the driver's seat never took
control of the car, other than the initial passage through a
speed bump-laden parking lot, and once again on arrival.
Google's cars have never "caused" an accident in
self-driving mode, although they have been involved in a few
fender benders, such as an incident in which a Google car
stopped at a red light got rear-ended, said Chris Urmson, the
head of Google's self-driving car project.
Unlike human drivers, self-driving cars never get drowsy
behind the wheel, and they can react to unforeseen situations
much more quickly, he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)