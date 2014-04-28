By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 28
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Google Inc
said it has begun testing its self-driving cars on city streets,
a crucial new phase in its quest to eventually make the
technology a standard feature in automobiles.
After several years of testing self-driving cars on
freeways, where driving conditions are more predictable, Google
in the past year shifted its focus to city street driving, the
company said in a post on its official blog on Monday.
Google said it has driven thousands of miles on the streets
of Mountain View, California, a small suburban community where
the company maintains its headquarters roughly 35 miles South of
San Francisco. Google's driverless cars rely on video cameras,
radar sensors, lasers and a database of information collected
from manually driven cars to help navigation, according to the
company.
"A mile of city driving is much more complex than a mile of
freeway driving, with hundreds of different objects moving
according to different rules of the road in a small area," wrote
Chris Urmson, the director of Google's self-driving car project
in the blog post on Monday.
"We've improved our software so it can detect hundreds of
distinct objects simultaneously - pedestrians, buses, a stop
sign held up by a crossing guard, or a cyclist making gestures
that indicate a possible turn," Urmson said.
Google is one of several companies, including automakers
Nissan Motor Co, Volkswagen AG's Audi and
Toyota Motor Corp, testing self-driving car technology.
Both Nissan and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG say
they plan to start selling self-driving cars by 2020.
It is unclear whether Google, the world's No.1 Internet
search engine, intends to partner with other companies or
develop its own self-driving vehicles.
The company posted a video that depicted how a self-driving
car views the world as it navigates. here
Google's test cars have logged more than 700,000 miles in
self-driving mode since 2009. Google said its cars have not
caused any accidents while operating in self-drive mode.
Google said it still has many "problems to solve," including
teaching the car to drive more streets in Mountain View, before
testing on the streets of another town.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andrew Hay)