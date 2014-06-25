SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Google Inc said on Wednesday the first cars running Android Auto will hit showrooms later this year, after the Internet search giant signed on 40 auto-industry partners for its car-software development alliance.

Executives demonstrated to developers on Wednesday how Android Auto acts like an extension of its popular mobile phone software and will be completely voice-enabled, allowing drivers to navigate maps and send messages while behind the wheel. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese)