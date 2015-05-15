By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT May 15 Google Inc's
self-driving cars will begin testing on public roads this
summer, but it turns out they will have steering wheels and
brakes, which is not what the company envisioned a year ago.
Engineers will operate 25 prototype vehicles designed by
Google, which use the same software as Google's Lexus RX450h
sport utility vehicles that have already self-driven about
10,000 miles (16,093 km) a week in recent months, the company
said in a blog post.
When the Internet search company announced a year ago that
it planned to build a fleet of self-driving cars, project
director Chris Urmson said the prototypes "won't have a steering
wheel, accelerator pedal or brake pedal ... because they don't
need them."
It turns out, however, that the prototypes will need those
critical control devices after all.
Built in Detroit by auto supplier Roush Industries, the
prototypes will be equipped with removable steering wheels,
brake pedals and accelerator pedals so test engineers can "take
over driving if needed," Urmson said in a blog post on Friday.
Google describes the pod-like prototype, which seats two
people, as "the world's first fully self-driving vehicle."
The company also said it would test new passenger and
pedestrian protection technologies, including a foam front end
and a flexible windshield. It also said the speed of the
prototypes will be limited to 25 mph (40 kph) to "decrease the
likelihood of severe injury" in a collision.
As part of the rollout of the self-driving prototypes,
Google said its engineers plan to test for "rare and weird
situations" - what self-driving car proponents refer to as
"edge cases," or unusual situations that occur once every
100,000 miles or so.
Such testing, Google said, will "help us validate that our
software handles even the rarest variations on common driving
scenarios."
On Monday, Google disclosed that its self-driving Lexus
vehicles had been involved in 11 accidents on public roads near
its Mountain View, California, headquarters.
"Not once was the self-driving car the cause of the
accident," Urmson said in the blog post. No one was injured in
the accidents, he added. The cars had been hit from behind seven
times, mainly at traffic lights, with a majority of the
accidents being on city streets rather than on freeways.
Google said its self-driving cars have been logging about
10,000 miles a week and have accumulated nearly 1 million miles.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in Washington;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)