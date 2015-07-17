(Updates with "three employees" instead of "several")
DETROIT, July 17 One of Google Inc's
self-driving cars was involved in an accident early in July, in
which three employees were injured when a vehicle equipped with
Google technology was rear-ended by another vehicle, the company
said.
Several employees suffered minor whiplash in the July 1
incident, when a vehicle drove into the rear of a Lexus RX450h
prototype - outfitted by Google with special sensors and
software - which had stopped at a traffic light near the Google
headquarters in Mountain View, California, a Google spokesperson
said on Friday.
The employees were sent to a nearby hospital "as a
precautionary measure" but were not admitted, the spokesperson
said.
Google said it was the first such incident involving
injuries in a self-driving car.
The technology giant, which started developing self-driving
cars in 2009, said its prototype vehicles have been struck 14
times, including 11 rear-end collisions. The Google vehicle was
not at fault in any of those incidents, the company said.
Google disclosed the incident in a blog post on Thursday.
"Our self-driving cars are being hit surprisingly often by
other drivers who are distracted and not paying attention to the
road," wrote Chris Urmson, director of Google's self-driving car
project, in the blog post. "The clear theme is human error and
inattention" in those incidents.
Google is testing a fleet of 23 specially equipped Lexus
prototypes, and said it has logged more than 1 million test
miles. Last month, the company began testing tiny, bubble-shaped
self-driving prototype vehicles of its own design on public
roads around Mountain View.
The company has also started testing self-driving prototypes
in Austin, Texas.
Google and other automotive manufacturers and suppliers have
said the technology to build self-driving cars should be ready
by 2020.
Urmson has said the company does not want to build its own
self-driving cars, but would prefer to find a development and
production partner.
But most major multinational automakers are developing their
own so-called automated vehicles that are designed to control
major functions such as steering, brakes and throttle, without
human effort.
The Google self-driving cars have humans on board who can
assume manual control of the vehicles if necessary.
