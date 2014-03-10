SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 Google Inc will
pay Finance Chief Patrick Pichette a $3 million annual bonus,
and Chief Business Officer Nikesh Arora a $3.5 million bonus, a
slight increase from the previous year, following a year in
which the Internet company's stock surged nearly 60 percent.
Google Chief Executive Larry Page and co-founder Sergey Brin
will receive no bonus, the company said Monday in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, continuing the
founders' practice of not taking a bonus. Page and Brin, who are
each paid a $1 a year in salary, have a large portion of their
personal wealth tied directly to Google's stock.
Google's shares shot up 58 percent in 2013, breaking the
$1,000 mark for the first time and outpacing the Nasdaq's 38
percent gain for the year.
Google Chief Legal Officer and head of Corporate Development
David Drummond will receive a $3 million bonus, Google said.
Drummond's bonus last year was $3.3 million.
Pichette and Arora each collected bonuses of $2.8 million
last year.
In February, Google said it would pay Executive Chairman
Eric Schmidt a $6 million discretionary cash bonus and awarded
him $100 million in restricted stock units.
Shares of Google finished Monday's regular session down 0.3
percent, or $3.22, at $1,211.57.