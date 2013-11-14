NEW YORK Nov 14 Google Inc on Thursday
won the dismissal of a lawsuit by authors who accused it of
digitally copying millions of books for an online library
without permission.
U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin in Manhattan accepted Google's
argument that its scanning of more than 20 million books for an
electronic database, and making "snippets" of text available for
online searches, constituted fair use.
"In my view, Google Books provide significant public
benefits," Chin wrote.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had in July found that
Chin prematurely certified a class of authors without first
evaluating the fair use defense.
Chin had overseen the case as a trial judge, and kept
jurisdiction after joining the 2nd Circuit.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)