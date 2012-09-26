* YouTube video attacked candidate, said to break law
* Google executive agreed to cooperate
* Similar election law ruling overturned last week
* Follows judge's order to remove anti-Islam video
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Google Inc's most
senior executive in Brazil was questioned by police and released
on Wednesday after the company failed to take down a YouTube
video attacking a mayoral candidate in alleged violation of
electoral law.
Google is appealing the charges against Fábio José Silva
Coelho, who was brought in by federal police in São Paulo and
released after he agreed to cooperate with the case, according
to a police statement.
"Google is providing clarification to legal authorities," a
spokesman for the company in São Paulo said on Wednesday.
The questioning came a day after a state court in São Paulo
banned an online video that sparked violent protests across the
Muslim world, giving Google 10 days to pull the video from its
YouTube unit. Google has not been formally notified about that
case, according to a spokesman for the company.
Taken together, the legal scrutiny represents the strongest
pressure Google has yet faced in Brazil to control third-party
content uploaded to its websites and the first time its senior
executives have come under such intense fire.
Rather than reflecting a coherent national policy, however,
the cases illustrate how aggrieved citizens can get a
sympathetic hearing from local judges with extensive procedural
powers.
ALLEGED PATERNITY SUIT
Coelho was questioned over a case filed in the western state
of Mato Grosso do Sul, where a regional electoral court ruled
that the executive was at fault for the company's failure to
take down online videos in violation of a stringent 1965
Electoral Code.
Brazilian electoral law bans campaign ads that "offend the
dignity or decorum" of a candidate. The video in question
claimed that a mayoral candidate demanded his lover get an
abortion, publicizing the details of an alleged paternity suit.
"Google is appealing the decision that ordered the removal
of the video on YouTube because, as a platform, Google is not
responsible for the content posted to its site," the company
said through a spokesman in Brazil on Tuesday.
Even if Google is not at fault for the publication of such a
video, the company may be held responsible for not removing
content declared by illegal by a judge, according to Leonardo
Palhares, a lawyer specializing in internet law at Almeida
Advogados in São Paulo.
Federal police said the crime of disobeying a judge's ruling
under the Electoral Code can carry a sentence of up to one year
in prison.
The ruling follows a similar decision by another electoral
judge in the northeastern state of Paraiba, which also held a
senior Google executive responsible for videos in violation of
elections law. That decision was overturned last week.
INTERNET FREEDOM IN SPOTLIGHT
Brazil also entered a broader international debate this week
about an inflammatory YouTube video depicting the Prophet
Mohammad as a womanizer, fool and child abuser, when a state
court in Sao Paulo ordered Google to take down the video.
World leaders have decried the video, which set off a string
of violent protests in the Muslim world, including attacks on
U.S. embassies in Egypt, Libya and Yemen. Several Muslim leaders
called for international action to outlaw acts of blasphemy.
When President Barack Obama addressed the U.N. General
Assembly on Tuesday, he repeated his condemnations of the video
as "crude and disgusting" but defended the importance of free
speech in the United States and throughout the world.
Ruling on a lawsuit by Brazil's National Islamic Union, São
Paulo Judge Gilson Delgado Miranda gave Google 10 days to remove
the video. In his decision, Miranda said he weighed freedom of
expression against the need to protect against action that might
incite religious discrimination.
A California judge ruled last week that the video could stay
on YouTube despite a request to have it taken down by an actress
appearing in the clip. She argued that she was duped into taking
part and had since received death threats.
Google rejected a request by the White House to reconsider
its decision to keep the clips on YouTube, but the company has
blocked the trailer in certain Muslim countries such as Egypt
and Libya.