* Microsoft, Brazilian rivals complain of unfair practices
* Brazil probing U.S. Internet companies after spying news
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Brazil is investigating Google
Inc for anticompetitive practices alleged by Microsoft
Corp and Brazilian rivals, adding to government
pressure in one of Google's fastest-growing major markets.
Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade said on Friday it is
looking into accusations that Google has unfairly used rivals'
content, discouraged their advertisers and favored its own
product listings in search results.
A Google spokeswoman in Sao Paulo said in an email that the
company would cooperate with Brazilian regulators.
Microsoft filed a complaint charging Google with obstructing
advertising campaigns across multiple search engines to give an
unfair advantage to its highly profitable AdWords service,
according to a Cade statement. AdWords is Google's main source
of advertising dollars, which make up 95 percent of revenue.
Brazilian comparison shopping sites Buscapé and Bondfardo
also accused Google of reproducing product reviews from their
users, a practice known as "scraping," without allowing the
competitors to do the same with its website Google Shopping.
Cade is also looking into complaints from Buscapé and
Bondfardo that Google gives unfair prominence to Google Shopping
on its general Web search, making it the only price-comparison
tool that appears with photos, prices and evaluations.
The regulatory pressure comes as Brazilian authorities take
a closer look at major U.S. Internet companies such as Google
and Facebook Inc after revelations the United States
spied on digital communications by President Dilma Rousseff and
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Rousseff has pushed new legislation that would force major
Internet companies to store locally gathered data inside Brazil,
requiring the construction of costly new data centers.
Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo recently suggested
tech companies were not paying enough taxes.
Google is moving closer to settling a three-year antitrust
dispute with the European Union on grounds similar to those
raised by the Brazilian investigation.
Last year, Google won an initial ruling from a Sao Paulo
court in a lawsuit filed by Buscapé and Bondfardo covering the
same practices they outlined in their Cade complaint.
The court found that Google did not have a monopoly over
Brazil's search engine market and was not a direct competitor
with comparison shopping websites. Buscapé appealed the ruling.
Google is facing increased scrutiny at a time when Brazilian
regulators are working to ramp up the enforcement of competition
laws following years of complaints from consumer advocates of
lax oversight and antitrust abuses by companies.