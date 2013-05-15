Nikkei hit by weak U.S. shares, strong yen; mining led lower by oil
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
May 15 Google Inc : * Announces Google play music all access music subscription service * Says new music service will cost $9.99 a month in US
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views