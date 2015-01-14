DETROIT Jan 14 Google Inc : * Self-driving car program chief says on track to start testing prototypes this

year * Self-driving car program chief says doesn't yet know the company's revenue

model around this technology * Self-driving car program chief says "we still have more work to do" on the

technology * Self-driving car program chief says there will be some failures of these

types of vehicles and society will need to accept that because they will save

lives