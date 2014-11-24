LONDON Nov 24 Google Inc said on
Monday it had reached a settlement with a British businessman
over defamatory postings in its search results describing him as
a pedophile, a murderer and a money-launderer.
Former Morgan Stanley banker Daniel Hegglin, who said he was
subjected to years of defamation by unknown users, had sued the
Internet giant to have it block links to the abusive material
that appeared on several thousand websites.
Google had asked him to provide a list of web links to be
removed. Calling that an incomplete solution, Hegglin asked the
High Court of Justice in England and Wales to order Google to
ensure the material did not appear in its search results.
The case was due to start this week, but the court was told
on Monday that the two sides had reached a settlement, details
of which were not released.
"We have reached a mutually acceptable agreement," a Google
spokeswoman later said in a statement, without elaborating.
No response was immediately available from Hegglin, who now
lives in Hong Kong. His legal team in London declined to
comment.
The BBC quoted Hegglin's barrister Hugh Tomlinson as telling
the court: "The settlement includes significant efforts on
Google's part to remove the abusive material from Google-hosted
websites and from its search results."
The case was separate from the so-called "right to be
forgotten" ruling, under which search engines must remove
outdated information on EU citizens if requested.
Since that ruling by a top European court in May, Google has
received over 160,000 removal requests from across Europe
affecting over half a million sites, according to its online
transparency report.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Tom Heneghan)