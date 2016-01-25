LONDON Jan 25 A UK parliamentary committee will
invite Google to testify about a back tax deal under which it
will pay 130 million pounds ($185.61 mln) to settle claims
covering a 10-year period - an amount the opposition Labour
party has described as derisory.
Meg Hillier, the Labour party chairwoman of the Public
Accounts Committee, tweeted at the weekend she would call
Google, now part of holding company Alphabet Inc, and the UK tax
authority to explain the "cosy deal".
Google and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs were not
immediately available for comment.
Corporate tax avoidance has prompted anger in recent years
among citizens who question whether the burden of paying to
combat the financial crisis was evenly shared.
A study conducted by accountants PricewaterhouseCooper for
the 100 Group, a lobby body representing around 100 of the
biggest UK companies, showed their combined corporation tax bill
was half 2010 levels in 2015, despite rising profits.
Google's tax deal brings its total UK tax bill over the
period to around 200 million pounds.
Over the period, its around 24 billion pounds in UK revenues
would have generated a tax bill of almost 2 billion, if the UK
unit reported taxable profits in line with group margins of
around 30 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on
Google filings.
Google's tax bill is reduced because its European profits are
channeled to Bermuda. here
($1 = 0.7004 pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Susan Thomas)