BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Google Inc said it plans to set up a new company called Calico, headed by Apple Inc and Genentech Chairman Art Levinson, to develop technologies to tackle health issues related to aging.
Google Chief Executive Larry Page said in a Web posting on Wednesday that the new company appeared to diverge from "what Google does today."
"Don't be surprised if we invest in projects that seem strange or speculative compared with our existing Internet businesses," he wrote on his Google+ profile. "And please remember that new investments like this are very small by comparison to our core business."
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"