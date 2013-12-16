TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's Competition Bureau has
filed a legal motion against Google Inc alleging that
the company is abusing its dominant position in online search,
joining U.S. and European anti-trust authorities in challenging
the practices of the web giant.
The bureau commissioner, in a federal court filing dated
Dec. 11., is seeking an order requiring Google hand over
information about its business practices, including contracts.
A spokeswoman for the Competition Bureau said the decision
to seek the order was based on the fact that Google has, or is
likely to have, information relevant to the bureau's probe of
the company's practices.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The scope of the Canadian investigation is similar to those
being conducted in the United States, European Union and
elsewhere.
The bureau said it has reason to believe Google has, since
at least 2005, engaged in anti-competitive behavior. That
includes signing exclusive deals with mobile operating system
developers, web publishers and web browser developers, and
giving preference to its own services, such as Google News, over
its competitors' content.
It also said Google has in the past restricted the use of
data from its AdWords program to licensees.
In addition to its search engine, the web giant also owns
the Android mobile operating system, handset maker Motorola and
the Chrome web browser.
Google makes the vast majority of its revenue from selling
advertising related to the search queries its users make. The
bureau said Google likely receives around 90 percent of all
online search queries in Canada.
The bureau said that in its meetings with Google, the search
engine company said display and ranking of search results helps
users and that transferring AdWords data was straightforward.
Google also pointed to a similar investigation from the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission that was terminated after Google made
certain commitments, including the removal of the AdWords
restrictions.
Google is currently trying to convince European antitrust
regulators to wrap up a separate antitrust probe.
The bureau is seeking more information from Google and its
Canadian unit, including on the contractual terms of its
agreements with partners that make use of its search engine.
The filing is Court File No. T-2048-13 in the Federal Court
in Ottawa.