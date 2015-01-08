With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
NEW DELHI Property search website Commonfloor.com has received funding from Google Capital, an equity fund backed by Google Inc, the online portal said in a statement on Thursday.
Commonfloor will invest the funds in product technology and marketing, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, Sumit Jain, told Reuters.
The companies did not disclose the amount.
Foreign investors including Japan's Softbank Corp and News Corp have invested more than $100 million in Indian property portals over the last couple of months.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Malini Menon)
Canada's Hudson's Bay Co has hired a debt restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the matter.