NEW DELHI Property search website Commonfloor.com has received funding from Google Capital, an equity fund backed by Google Inc, the online portal said in a statement on Thursday.

Commonfloor will invest the funds in product technology and marketing, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, Sumit Jain, told Reuters.

The companies did not disclose the amount.

Foreign investors including Japan's Softbank Corp and News Corp have invested more than $100 million in Indian property portals over the last couple of months.

