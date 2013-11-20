By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Google Inc will
offer a prepaid debit card that will allow consumers to purchase
goods at stores and to withdraw cash from ATM machines, the
Internet company said on Wednesday.
The card, which is only available in the United States, lets
consumers access the funds stored in their Google Wallet
accounts. Google Wallet is a smartphone app and online payment
service that lets consumers buy goods and transfer money to each
other.
The new Wallet card will be accepted at "millions of
locations" that accept MasterCard and at ATM machines, Google
said in a post on its official blog on Wednesday. Google said
the card is free and that the company will not charge
cardholders any monthly or annual fees.
The card could help advance Google's efforts to play a
bigger role in commerce and provide the company with valuable
information about consumer shopping habits, though it appears to
be less ambitious than the full-fledged credit card once rumored
to be in the works.
Plans for a Google consumer credit card were shelved when
the head of Google's Wallet and payments group, Osama Bedier,
left the company in May, according to a report at the time in
the technology blog AllThingsD.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, in 2011
began offering a special AdWords Business credit card that its
advertising customers could use to buy ads on its website.
A Google spokeswoman confirmed that data about transactions
made with the new Wallet card - including a description of goods
purchased, the amount of the transaction and the name and
address of the seller - would be added to the internal profiles
that Google maintains for users of its services, which can be
used to target ads.
Consumers add money to the new Wallet Card by linking it to
a bank account or when another person transfers money to their
Wallet account, according to Google. The card can be ordered
online on Wednesday, and typically takes 10 to 12 days to
arrive, a Google spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang,
Bernard Orr)