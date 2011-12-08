THE HAGUE Dec 8 Google does not
work with nor does it support Carrier IQ, the software maker
which has been accused of violating millions of mobile phone
users' privacy rights, Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said on
Thursday.
Carrier IQ makes software that operators including AT&T
and Sprint Nextel install in mobile devices. The
software transmits data that Carrier IQ says allows mobile
operators to better understand their devices and networks.
But it has come under fire following reports that its
software collects and transmits potentially sensitive data about
phone users.
Google's Android smartphone operating system has been
associated with Carrier IQ after a hacking expert released a
video on YouTube showing his Android-powered HTC
running the software.
Schmidt said: "Android is an open platform, so it's possible
for people to build software that's actually not very good for
you, and this appears to be one."
"It's a key-logger, and it actually does keep your
keystrokes, and we certainly don't work with them and we
certainly don't support it," he told an Internet freedom
conference in the Dutch city of The Hague.