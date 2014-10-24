SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Google Inc
Chief Executive Officer Larry Page has put
Sundar Pichai, one of his key lieutenants, in charge of the
Internet company's products, according to technology blog
Re/code.
The India-born executive will have oversight over products
such as search, maps, Google+, commerce, advertising and
infrastructure. Six executives who previously reported to Page,
including the heads of research, social media and search, will
now report to Pichai, Re/code reported citing an internal memo.
The move puts Pichai in charge of many of Google's key
services, including its core search and advertising units.
Pichai, who has risen rapidly through the ranks since
joining Google in 2004, is viewed by many industry insiders as
potential CEO material.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan. Editing by Andre Grenon)