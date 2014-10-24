(Adds confirmation of promotion by Google spokesman)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Google Inc
Chief Executive Officer Larry Page has put Sundar
Pichai, one of his key lieutenants, in charge of the Internet
company's products.
The India-born executive will have oversight over products
such as search, maps, Google+, commerce, advertising and
infrastructure, according to a Google spokesman. Six executives
who previously reported to Page, including the heads of
research, social media and search, will now report to Pichai,
according to Re/code, which first reported the change on Friday,
citing an internal memo.
The change will free Page from having as many direct reports
and product units to oversee so that he can better focus on "the
bigger picture," according to the Re/code report, which also
cited anonymous sources.
YouTube, Google's popular video website, will be unaffected
by the new structure and will continue to report directly to
Page.
The move puts Pichai, 42, in charge of many of Google's main
services, including its core search and advertising units, which
generate the bulk of the company's revenue.
Google, the world's No.1 Internet search engine, has
experienced several high-level management changes this year.
Chief Business Officer Nikesh Arora departed unexpectedly in
July to become Vice Chairman of Japan's SoftBank Corp and was
replaced by longtime Google executive Omid Kordestani. Vic
Gundotra, the head of Google's social networking services, left
in April.
Pichai, who has risen rapidly through the ranks since
joining Google in 2004, is viewed by many industry insiders as
potential CEO material. In addition to his duties overseeing the
various products, Pichai will continue to lead Google's Android
and Chrome software operating systems as well as Google's Apps
business.
