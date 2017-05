March 10 Google Inc said Chief Financial Officer Patrick Pichette had informed the company that he planned to retire.

The effective date of his retirement has not yet been determined, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1Af5q91)

Google said Pichette intended to assist the company in the search for a new CFO. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)