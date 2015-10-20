(Adds details of deal, comments of Mobvoi co-founder)
* Google invests as it tries to re-establish China presence
* Funding values Mobvoi at $300 mln - co-founder
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Oct 20 Google will take a minority
stake in Beijing-based artificial intelligence firm Mobvoi as
part of a $75 million fundraising round, the start-up said on
Tuesday, as the U.S. search giant tries to rebuild its presence
in China.
Mobvoi works on artificial intelligence (AI)
voice-controlled software, like that used in Google's Android
products for mobile search, and also develops hardware like
smart watches. Google's parent company is now named Alphabet Inc
.
The Google-led Series C fundraising values Mobvoi at $300
million, with the start-up maintaining a controlling stake, said
co-founder Li Yuanyuan in a telephone interview. The size of the
U.S. firm's investment was not disclosed by Li or in Mobvoi's
e-mailed statement on Tuesday.
The deal, not Google's first in China but one of few, comes
as the company seeks to re-establish itself in the world's
largest Internet market by population of users.
Because services like its search, e-mail and mapping are
blocked in China, the U.S. firm is trying to cement partnerships
with domestic providers like Mobvoi, which offers technology
similar to Apple Inc's Siri and Google's own version.
Mobvoi previously partnered with Google to provide
Chinese-language voice search for the latter's Android Wear
smartwatch operating system. The Chinese firm will use the money
from its fundraising to invest in AI and robotics research.
Mobvoi is also developing voice search to be integrated into
vehicles and a robot for families in China, said Li.
When contacted, a Singapore-based Google spokesman declined
to elaborate on how the Mobvoi investment fit with its China
strategy.
Although Google has maintained an engineering and sales
presence in China, it largely withdrew its services out of China
five years ago after refusing to continue self-censoring search
results.
CEO Sundar Pichai has made no secret that he wants to get
back into China, with his bet riding on Google Play, the app
store for its Android mobile operating system, despite it
currently being borderline inaccessible in China. He faces an
uphill struggle.
