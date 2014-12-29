(Adds State Department comment in paragraphs 7, 8 and 9)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING Dec 29 Google Inc's Gmail was
blocked in China after months of disruptions to the world's
biggest email service, with an anti-censorship advocate
suggesting the Great Firewall was to blame.
Large numbers of Gmail Web addresses were cut off in China
on Friday, said GreatFire.org, a China-based freedom of speech
advocacy group. Users said the service was still down on Monday.
"I think the government is just trying to further eliminate
Google's presence in China and even weaken its market overseas,"
said a member of GreatFire.org, who uses a pseudonym.
Google's own Transparency Report, which shows real-time
traffic to Google services, displayed a sharp drop-off in
traffic to Gmail from China on Friday.
"We've checked and there's nothing wrong on our end," a
Singapore-based spokesman for Google said in an email.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department expressed concern
over China's actions.
"We encourage China to be transparent in its dealings with
international companies and to consider the market signal it
sends with such acts," State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke
said.
Almost all of Google's services have been heavily disrupted
in China since June this year, but until last week Gmail users
could still access emails downloaded via protocols like IMAP,
SMTP and POP3. These had let people communicate using Gmail on
apps like the Apple iPhone's Mail and Microsoft
Outlook.
China maintains tight control over the Internet, nipping in
the bud any signs of dissent or challenges to the ruling
Communist Party's leadership.
The country is host to the world's most sophisticated
internet censorship mechanism, known as the Great Firewall of
China. Critics say China has stepped up its disruption of
foreign online services like Google over the past year to create
an Internet cut off from the rest of the world.
The Google disruption began in the run-up to the 25th
anniversary of the government's bloody crackdown on
pro-democracy demonstrators around Beijing's Tiananmen Square on
June 4, 1989.
Gmail's setback could make email communication difficult for
companies operating in China, said GreatFire.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she
did not know anything about Gmail being blocked, adding that the
government was committed to providing a good business
environment for foreign investors.
"China has consistently had a welcoming and supportive
attitude towards foreign investors doing legitimate business
here," she said. "We will, as always, provide an open,
transparent and good environment for foreign companies in
China."
One popular way to get around China's internet censorship is
to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which allows unhindered
access to blocked sites and services.
"Using a VPN seems to be the only answer to doing anything
these days online in China," said Zach Smith, a Beijing-based
digital products manager at City Weekend magazine.
