BEIJING, July 10 Users in China were able to
access online services for Google Inc on Thursday,
after more than a month of severe disruption that almost
completely blocked people from using features such as its
search, maps and e-mail functions.
The Google disruption began in the run-up to the 25th
anniversary of the government's bloody crackdown on
pro-democracy demonstrators around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
China maintains tight control over the Internet, nipping in
the bud any signs of dissent or challenges to the ruling
Communist Party's leadership.
Users told Reuters they could use Google Maps and access the
Google.com search engine, which redirects to a Hong Kong version
of the website. Reuters journalists were able to replicate this.
Google declined to provide immediate comment.
China-based anti-censorship group GreatFire.org also
reported that Google services appeared to be accessible within
China.
"I'm not sure if it's a temporary glitch or a change of
policy," said a member of the group who used a pseudonym. "If
Google indeed is unblocked, it's a big victory for free speech."
The member added that it was only a positive development if
Google continued to use HTTPS, a form of encryption for websites
that ensures individual search phrases cannot be censored within
China. Currently the search engine uses HTTPS.
"If Google were to back down and disable HTTPS-by-default
for Chinese users it would be a victory for the censorship
authorities," the member said.
Other online services are also experiencing disruption in
China, which began last week. These include South Korean Naver
Corp's Line and KakaoTalk, owned by South Korea's
Kakao Corp, both mobile messaging apps.
Disruptions have also been affecting Yahoo Inc's
photo-sharing site, Flickr, and Microsoft Corp's
OneDrive cloud storage platform.
Other overseas online services, such as social networks
Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, and Google-owned
video site YouTube, have been blocked in China for years.
