Sept 4 Google Inc expects to return to
mainland China as early as this fall following a five-year
absence, tech website The Information reported on Friday.
The company hopes to get Chinese government approval for a
China version of its Play store mobile app, The Information
reported, citing people familiar with the plan. (bit.ly/1NfthB8)
The tech giant is also planning to extend support of a
version of Android for wearable devices in the country, The
Information cited one of the people as saying.
Google has assured Chinese authorities that it will follow
local laws and block Play store apps that the government deems
objectionable, one person familiar with the plans told the
website.
The Play store app will only work on devices running the
recently unveiled "M" version of Android, and only on devices
that comply with China's Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology requirements, The Information reported.
Google is also planning to offer new incentives to phone
makers to upgrade Android phones to the latest versions of its
operating system, one person familiar with the plans told the
website.
Google was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)