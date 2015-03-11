March 11 Google Inc introduced a cloud
storage service for users to store "cold data" and access it
much faster than traditional services.
Organizations now churn out a vast amount of data, all of
which they don't need immediately but would like to retain for
future use.
Google Cloud Storage Nearline will let users access stored
data in about three seconds and will charge them 1 cent per
gigabyte of data at rest, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1MthuMn)
Amazon.com Inc's cloud service Amazon Web Services
offers a similarly priced service called Glacier. But the
service takes three-five hours to prepare data for download.
Google listed data storage providers such as Symantec Corp
, NetApp Inc and Iron Mountain Inc as
partners for the new service.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)