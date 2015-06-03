(Adds vote results from shareholder meeting)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber
June 3 Three Google Inc compensation
committee members were re-elected on Wednesday, the technology
company said at its annual meeting, despite a challenge from a
high-profile proxy adviser that raised concerns over executive
pay.
Google did not immediately detail by how much of a margin
the directors won re-election at the meeting, which was webcast.
Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended
that Google shareholders withhold votes for the three directors,
saying "mega grants" provided to Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt
and Chief Business Officer Omid Kordestani were "problematic."
ISS recommended that votes be withheld for Google
compensation committee members John Doerr, Paul Otellini and Ram
Shriram. ISS also recommended investors withhold votes from
Google director John Hennessy, president of Stanford University,
citing what it said is his role as a non-independent member of
the board's nominating committee.
The recommendations were unusual for ISS, which urged votes
against directors at S&P 500 companies only 3 percent of the
time in 2014.
Google said all its director candidates won election.
Several shareholder proposals were also defeated at the meeting,
Google said, including proposals to require a majority vote
standard for the election of directors and to report on the
costs of renewable energy investments.
Google awarded Schmidt $100 million in restricted stock
units last year - the second time in less than three years that
the company's former CEO has received an equity award of that
size.
Kordestani, who was re-hired in October to become chief
business officer, received a $60 million equity award and a
one-time $65 million supplemental equity award.
He also received a sign-on bonus of $5 million.
ISS, in a report seen by Reuters, said the generous
executive pay packages lacked a measurable connection to company
performance goals.
However, Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser said
investors would not likely be swayed by ISS' recommendation.
"Governance issues, unfortunately, as important as they
should be, rarely resonate with the investment community. It has
to be truly extreme to matter," Wieser said.
ISS recommended in April that DuPont investors vote
in favor of activist investor Nelson Peltz joining the board.
But shareholders ended up backing all 12 directors nominated by
the company.
At Google, ISS wrote that "Although ISS has not identified
any major issues regarding the structure of Google's executive
compensation in past years, the magnitude of total pay provided
to certain executives, paired with a lack of performance
criteria and compelling rationale, raises significant concerns."
Schmidt, who focuses on government outreach and deals in his
role as executive chairman, handed the CEO reins to Google
co-founder Larry Page in 2011.
Page and fellow co-founder Sergey Brin both have a base
salary of $1 and no other compensation. Most of their wealth
comes from their holdings of Google shares.
Kordestani previously worked with Google as senior vice
president of global sales and business development from May 1999
to April 2009.
The chief business officer is considered a key position,
overseeing all the company's revenue-generating activities and
serving as a liaison to investors and Wall Street.
Google shares were little changed at $554.05 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq.
