By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 25
Google Inc
, whose Android software reigns as the world's dominant
smartphone operating system, will step up efforts to make
inroads into cars, televisions and other devices at its annual
developer conference this week, sources familiar with the matter
said.
The Internet company is racing against rivals such as Apple
Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and other
companies to extend its business into a broadening field of
Internet-connected devices.
"It's a land grab," said Sameet Sinha, an analyst with
investment bank B. Riley & Co. "The person who gets a platform
which controls the devices could be the dominant operating
system, not of just devices, it could be the operating system of
your home."
"New platforms offer new opportunities for hardware sales,
advertising sales, e-commerce sales, all of these," Sinha said.
Google would not say whether Chief Executive Larry Page will
speak at the two-day Google I/O conference, which begins on
Thursday morning and is expected to draw more than 6,000
developers from around the world.
Google's free Android software is used in more than three
out of every four smartphones sold globally, providing Google
with a valuable entry point for consumers to access its
money-making online services such as Web search and maps. In
March, Google announced plans to create a special version of
Android designed for smartwatches.
Google is expected to provide an update on its plans to
integrate Android into automobiles, making it easier for drivers
and passengers to access navigation and entertainment features
available on their smartphones, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
The company could also unveil a new service that tracks a
user's health and personal fitness information, similar to
recently introduced services from Apple and Samsung, said
another person familiar with the matter.
A Google spokeswoman declined to comment on any of the
conference's potential announcements.
Among the events aimed at developers during the conference
at San Francisco's Moscone Center are sessions titled "Wearable
computing with Google" and "Build for the multi-device Web,"
according to the official Google I/O website.
There will also be sessions focused on Nest Labs, the maker
of smart thermostats and other home appliances which Google
acquired for $3.2 billion in January. On Monday, Nest said it
would for the first time allow other companies to create apps
that communicate with its devices.
Google may also showcase a version of Android designed for
televisions, according to technology blog The Verge. A TV
version of Android would come four years after Google's first
effort to enter the living room, Google TV, failed to catch on
with consumers.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)