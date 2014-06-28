By David Adams
MIAMI, June 28
MIAMI, June 28 A team of top Google executives
is visiting Cuba to promote open Internet access, according to a
dissident blogger who says she met the group in Havana.
The team, led by Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, met with
Cuban officials as well as independent people in the technology
and digital field, according to a report on the independent news
website 14ymedio.com, which was started last month by blogger
Yoani Sanchez.
Google is on an official two-day visit "to promote
the virtues of a free and open Internet," the report said.
Schmidt appeared to confirm the report when he retweeted a
message on Twitter posted by Sanchez about the visit.
Neither Google nor the Cuban government made any official
statement about the executives' presence in Cuba.
Cuba does not allow open Internet access. Only 2.6 million
out of a population of 11.2 million have Internet access, almost
entirely limited to government-run centers, foreign companies
and tourist hotels. Most of those who do have access are only
been able to explore a limited, state-controlled basket of
approved websites.
Schmidt, who was Google's chief executive from 2001 to 2011,
is becoming more visible on issues involving technology and
world affairs. His mandate as executive chairman involves
government outreach, thought leadership and building
partnerships and business relationships, according to the
company.
Schmidt was accompanied by Jared Cohen, director of Google
Ideas, as well as two other staff, Sanchez said.
Google Ideas describes itself as a "a think/do tank that
explores how technology can enable people to confront threats in
the face of conflict, instability or repression," according to
its website.
Schmidt and Cohen are the coauthors of The New Digital Age,
published last year, and have a track record of speaking with
leaders of countries that restrict free speech to advocate for a
free and open Internet.
Schmidt was the first high-profile tech executive to
visit Myanmar last year in the wake of reforms that prompted
Western nations to ease sanctions following decades of military
dictatorship.
The Google delegation in Havana met with students and was
given a tour of Havana's University of Information Sciences on
Saturday, according to 14ymedio.
Sanchez started 14ymedio, Cuba's first independent online
newspaper in May, although the site has been repeatedly blocked
in Cuba.
The Cuban government sought to discredit Sanchez as a paid
propagandist doing the bidding of the U.S. government.
The 14ymedio.com site seeks to draw attention away from the
communist-ruled country's state-controlled media and challenge
the government's heavy media restrictions. Cuba has been
tolerating more criticism in recent years but not yet from such
a professional-looking website produced on the island.
Sanchez's blog on daily life and politics in Cuba,
Generation Y, has rattled the Cuban establishment, and she has
won prestigious media awards in the United States and Europe.
