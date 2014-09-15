Sept 15 Google Inc said it was facing
increasing pressure from governments around the world to reveal
user information in criminal investigations amid ongoing
revelations about national surveillance programs.
The number of requests increased 15 percent sequentially in
the first half of this year and 150 percent in the last five
years, the company said in its semi-annual transparency report
on Monday. (bit.ly/1saSddE)
In the United States, demand for information jumped 19
percent in the first six months of 2014 and more than tripled
since 2009, when it started publishing the report.
President Barack Obama asked Congress in January to rein in
the bulk collection and storage of records of millions of U.S.
domestic telephone calls after revelations last year by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Many American technology companies also have been clamoring
for changes after seeing their international business suffer as
foreign governments worried they would collect data and hand it
over to U.S. spy agencies.
