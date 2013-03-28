SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Google Inc
launched a same-day delivery service in the San Francisco Bay
Area on Thursday as the world's largest Internet search company
works with retailers such as Target Corp to compete more
with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc.
Google has been testing the service, called Google Shopping
Express, with employees for a few months. The company opened it
up to the public on Thursday morning in a limited launch focused
on San Francisco residents and others living south of the city
from San Mateo to San Jose.
Shoppers who sign up will get six months of free, same-day
delivery of online orders placed with select retailers in the
area. Google plans to charge for the service in the future, but
it has not decided how much yet.
Companies taking part in the test include national retailers
such as Target, Office Depot Inc, Staples Inc
and Toys 'R' Us Inc and smaller, local firms such as
Blue Bottle Coffee and Palo Alto Toy & Sport.
Google is working with local courier companies that pick up
products from local stores and deliver them to shoppers' homes.
Google Shopping Express is the latest sign the company is
expanding from its online search roots into e-commerce, where it
is competing more with Amazon, the world's largest
Internet retailer.
By getting into local delivery services, Google is joining
an increasingly crowded field.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
is testing a same-day delivery service called Walmart To Go in
five metro areas.
EBay Inc launched a same-day delivery service in
San Francisco and New York last year.