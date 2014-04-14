(Adds Google comment)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 Google Inc
updated its terms of service on Monday, informing users
that their incoming and outgoing emails are automatically
analyzed by software to create targeted ads.
The revisions more explicitly spell out the manner in which
Google software scans users' emails, both when messages are
stored on Google's servers and when they are in transit, a
controversial practice that has been at the heart of litigation.
Last month, a U.S. judge decided not to combine several
lawsuits that accused Google of violating the privacy rights of
hundreds of millions of email users into a single class action.
Users of Google's Gmail email service have accused the
company of violating federal and state privacy and wiretapping
laws by scanning their messages so it could compile secret
profiles and target advertising. Google has argued that users
implicitly consented to its activity, recognizing it as part of
the email delivery process.
Google spokesman Matt Kallman said in a statement that the
changes "will give people even greater clarity and are based on
feedback we've received over the last few months."
Google's updated terms of service added a paragraph stating
that "our automated systems analyze your content (including
emails) to provide you personally relevant product features,
such as customized search results, tailored advertising, and
spam and malware detection. This analysis occurs as the content
is sent, received, and when it is stored.
