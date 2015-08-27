(Adds detail, background)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Aug 27 Google Inc has
rejected EU antitrust charges that it abused its market power,
exposing the company to the risk of a hefty fine if it does not
alter its business practices.
The company's comments came after the European Commission in
April accused it of distorting internet search results to favour
its shopping service, harming both rivals and consumers.
"Economic data spanning more than a decade, an array of
documents and statements from complainants all confirm that
product search is robustly competitive," Kent Walker, Google's
general counsel, wrote in a blog on Thursday.
"We believe that the statement of objection's preliminary
conclusions are wrong as a matter of fact, law, and economics."
The comments coincide with the company's 150-page submission
countering the Commission's charges.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso confirmed the receipt
of Google's response to the charge sheet. "We will carefully
consider Google's response before taking any decision on how to
proceed and do not want to prejudge the final outcome of the
investigation," he said.
If found guilty, the company could face a fine set at a
level sufficient to ensure deterrence, according to the
Commission's charge sheet seen by Reuters. The EU antitrust
authority can sanction wrongdoers up to 10 percent of their
global turnover.
In his blog, Walker said the EU authority had failed to take
into account strong competition from online retailers Amazon.com
Inc and eBay Inc.
He also said internet traffic had risen by 227 percent in
the last decade in the countries where the Commission said it
had abused its power to the detriment of rivals.
SAME ARGUMENTS
Walker said the regulator's demand that Google give equal
treatment to its rivals was "peculiar and problematic" and only
justifiable if the company provided an essential service like an
electricity company.
Google's foes were scathing of the company's arguments.
"We have seen this movie before. Defendants in big European
antitrust cases have made the same arguments," said Thomas
Vinje, a lawyer at lobby group FairSearch, whose members include
Microsoft Corp, Nokia Oyj and TripAdvisor
Inc.
"And they argued, again like Google today, that the
antitrust authorities just don't get it, and that the remedy
they demand cannot be implemented without causing technical and
market chaos."
Google has however been backed by one study by the Centre
for European Reform, a pro-EU think tank. It surveyed prices of
63 items in Britain's consumer inflation basket, comparing
prices on Google Shopping with those of the first-placed
retailer in normal search results.
Google Shopping was 2.9 per cent cheaper.
"Those who lose most from Google's behaviour are producers,
not consumers, at least in the UK," author John Springford said
in a report published last month.
"If Google's prioritisation of its own shopping service gave
it monopoly power, one would expect prices to be higher in its
own service."
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by
Susan Thomas and David Holmes)