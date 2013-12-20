BRUSSELS Dec 20 Google's revised proposals to settle an antitrust case are not acceptable, European Union competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Friday.

"The latest offer as submitted by Google in October ... the latest proposals are not acceptable in the sense that they are not proposals that can eliminate our concerns regarding competition," Almunia said in a Spanish radio interview, according to a partial transcript provided by the European Commission.

Google offered the concessions in a bid to end a three-year old investigation by the European Commission and avert a fine that could be as high as $5 billion for blocking competitors in search results.