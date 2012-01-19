Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
BRUSSELS EU regulators set on Thursday a new February 13 deadline to decide whether to clear Google's (GOOG.O) takeover of U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) after the Internet search engine came forward with new documents to support its case, the EU Commission said.
The EU executive last month suspended the previous January 10 deadline while waiting for certain documents from Google.
The world No. 1 Internet search engine wants to buy Motorola Mobility to boost its patent portfolio and compete better with rivals such as Apple (AAPL.O).
U.S. antitrust regulators are also assessing the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.