* EU to accuse Google of abusing position -FT and Wall St
Journal
* Fines of up to $6.6 billion could follow
* Commission spokesman declines comment
* EU and industry sources had played down idea of early
charges
(Adds Google internal memo)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, April 15 The European Union will
accuse Google Inc on Wednesday of abusing its dominant
position in Internet searches, opening the U.S. tech company up
to a risk of massive fines and enforced changes in its business
model, the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal said on
Tuesday.
However, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
that a formal antitrust charge sheet will not be ready for
Wednesday and could take several more months to draw up. The EU
can impose fines of up to 10 percent of global turnover, or more
than $6 billion in penalties in Google's case.
An EU official said Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager would make an important announcement about Google on
Wednesday, after the EU's executive holds its weekly meeting.
The Commission's chief spokesman would not confirm the
reports, which cited EU officials, but said there would be a
news conference around noon (1000 GMT) after the meeting.
Vestager, who had indicated she would not be rushed into a
decision on the five-year-old case, is due to fly to the United
States later on Wednesday for a high-profile working visit.
Americans, including business leaders and President Barack
Obama, have questioned EU efforts to curb the power of U.S. tech
companies.
The Danish liberal will accuse Google of breaching
competition law by diverting traffic from rivals to favour its
own services, said the FT, adding that some fellow commissioners
had been concerned Vestager was narrowing the probe.
In an internal memo published by blog Re/code, Google
acknowledged the "disappointing news" and said the process would
include a back and forth over European Commission concerns that
could take a year or two and eventually land in court.
"We have a very strong case, with especially good arguments
when it comes to better services for users and increased
competition," the memo said. Google declined to comment or
confirm that the memo was genuine.
The possibility of an early announcement of action against
Google was made public earlier this week by Guenther Oettinger,
the conservative German commissioner for the digital economy,
who has been a sharp critic of Google and has spoken up for the
interests of European technology and publishing companies.
Separately, Vestager will launch an investigation into
Google's Android mobile software business, the FT said. Google
in the internal memo said it had a strong case on Android since
the operating system had lowered prices and increased choices
for consumers.
The Commission has been laying the groundwork for a case
centred on whether Google abuses the dominant market share of
Android to promote its own services.
Vestager made the decision to go ahead with charges on
Tuesday together with European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker and will inform her colleagues on Wednesday, the Journal
said. In office since November, Juncker's executive has put the
fostering of Europe's digital economy and free trade with the
United States among its priorities, but some EU officials are
concerned U.S. companies are choking European competitors.
Vestager has narrowed the case, which she inherited from her
Spanish predecessor, Joaquin Almunia - who rejected three
settlement proposals from Google - the FT said.
Andreas Schwab, a German conservative member of the European
Parliament who has pushed for the EU executive to consider even
breaking up Google, told Reuters earlier this week he expected
the Commission to bring competition charges against the company.
However, industry and EU sources played down earlier on
Tuesday suggestions that Vestager was about to announce charges
against the Google.
The EU investigation is one of the highest profile
competition cases of recent years, rivalling probes into
Microsoft Corp, and comes amid political disquiet in
Europe at the perceived dominance of U.S. tech companies.
Almunia launched the probe in 2010 and initially concluded
that Google may have hurt competitors by favouring its own
products and services in search results and blocking advertisers
from moving their campaigns to rival platforms.
Since then, Google has offered three proposals to resolve
the case. Most recently, just over a year ago, it offered to
give competing products and services bigger visibility on its
website, let content providers decide what material it can use
for its own services and make it easier for advertisers to move
their campaigns to rivals.
Almunia initially accepted that deal, only to reverse his
decision six months later and demand more concessions, leaving
the ultimate decision to his successor.
Microsoft has been hit with total EU fines of more than 2.2
billion euros ($2.34 billion) over the past decade.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Adrian Croft, Francesco
Guarascio and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels and Yasmeen Abutaleb
in New York; Editing by Peter Henderson, Philippa Fletcher,
Alastair Macdonald, Steve Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)