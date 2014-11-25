(Adds Oettinger comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Nov 25 The United States voiced
concern on Tuesday over a draft plan by two EU lawmakers to
break up Google Inc, saying politicians should not
influence the EU's antitrust inquiry into the world's most
popular Internet search engine.
The U.S. Mission to the European Union said in an email it
"noted with concern" the call for competition regulators to
consider splitting search engines from other Internet services.
"It is important that the process of identifying competitive
harms and potential remedies be based on objective and impartial
findings and not be politicised," it said.
A spokeswoman for Guenther Oettinger, European commissioner
for digital affairs, confirmed his opposition to breaking up
Google, adding that he believed the neutrality of a search
engine toward competing services could be assured under existing
EU competition law.
Oettinger was quoted on Tuesday by German business
journalist Roland Tichy as saying there would be "no break-up
and no expropriation", saying these were not appropriate tools
for a free market economy. The remarks were carried by a German
online newsletter.
The European Commission has been investigating Google for
four years following complaints by rivals and has yet to come to
a conclusion. Antitrust commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, has
sole authority to punish breaches of competition laws.
The comments by the U.S. Mission came a week after Andreas
Schwab, a German conservative, and Ramon Tremosa, a Spanish
liberal in the European Parliament, unveiled a draft of their
resolution saying that separating search engines from other
commercial services could ensure a level playing field.
Parliament has no power to break up Google but the proposal
underlines widespread concerns among some EU politicians and
companies about American dominance of the Internet, and could
put pressure on the bloc's antitrust regulators to take a
stronger line against Google.
Andrus Ansip, the Commission's vice president for digital
markets, said on Monday he was concerned that some tech
companies might be abusing their dominant positions but added
that antitrust investigations must not be rushed.
